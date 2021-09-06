SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

