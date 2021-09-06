SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($5.18). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $336.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,889 shares of company stock valued at $55,719,880 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

