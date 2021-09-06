Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,613.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Swap has a market capitalization of $359,026.30 and approximately $1,613.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00147200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00205154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.16 or 0.07499835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,745.97 or 1.00296561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.14 or 0.00941511 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,925,568 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.