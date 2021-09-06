Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718,490.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and $718,490.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,722,404 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

