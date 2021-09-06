Swipe (SXP) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00007385 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $719.06 million and $255.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

