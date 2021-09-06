Swiss National Bank Buys 32,217 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Hasbro worth $50,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.36 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

