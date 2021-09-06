Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Shaw Communications worth $57,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $12,678,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 96,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

