Swiss National Bank Has $46.81 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Nordson worth $46,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $241.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

