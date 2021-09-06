Swiss National Bank Has $52.87 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,875 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Camden Property Trust worth $52,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $153.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.