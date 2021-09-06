Swiss National Bank Has $56.40 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

