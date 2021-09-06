Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Atmos Energy worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

