Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of PulteGroup worth $59,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

