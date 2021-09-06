Swiss National Bank Purchases 31,528 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $56,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

