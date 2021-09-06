Swiss National Bank Purchases 31,710 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Crown worth $56,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Crown by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crown by 1,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $111.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

