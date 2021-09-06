Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of LKQ worth $57,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

