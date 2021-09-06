Swiss National Bank Sells 184,800 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $55,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.36 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

