Swiss National Bank Sells 541,021 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,021 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Black Knight worth $49,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

