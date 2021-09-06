Swiss National Bank Takes $56.50 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,497,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after buying an additional 5,610,074 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,430,398 shares of company stock worth $151,737,006. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

