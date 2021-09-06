Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $52,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $88.13 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

