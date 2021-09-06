SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $7,674.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.69 or 0.00498163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002844 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.72 or 0.01014400 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,603,624 coins and its circulating supply is 119,271,989 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

