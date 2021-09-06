SyncFab Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

