Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.95 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $206.95 million and $1.52 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

