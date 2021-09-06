Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211.49 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $211.49 million and $1.94 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.