Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $262.81 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $262.81 million and $119.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00415362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,678,683 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

