TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.00764304 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

