Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Trading Down 1.2%

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.53). Approximately 1,062,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 730,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The company has a market capitalization of £599.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

