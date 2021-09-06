Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,578 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,862,611. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

