Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 26,122 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

