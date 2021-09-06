Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Team worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Team by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 44,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

NYSE TISI opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.