TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.