Tech and Energy Transition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition’s (NASDAQ:TETCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Tech and Energy Transition had issued 38,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TETCU stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TETCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.