Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 567 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

