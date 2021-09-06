Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

