Telemus Capital LLC Buys 114 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Markel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Markel by 12.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Markel by 19.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Markel by 11.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,234.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,195.10. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

