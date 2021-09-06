Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $137.25 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.05 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

