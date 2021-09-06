Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

