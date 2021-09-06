Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

