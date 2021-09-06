Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 114.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $385.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

