Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 46,738 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 217.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 177.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

