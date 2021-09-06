Telemus Capital LLC Sells 254 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina stock opened at $466.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.96 and a 200-day moving average of $438.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

