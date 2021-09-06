Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Tops $121.10 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Tellor has a total market cap of $121.10 million and $61.97 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.68 or 0.00121292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00791690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,008,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,932,045 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

