Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.50. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

