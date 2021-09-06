Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $601,194.71 and $72,788.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.00764304 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,711 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

