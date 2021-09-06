TENT Price Tops $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $749,143.17 and approximately $87,033.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00319039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00155529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00194929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002735 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003264 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,545,640 coins and its circulating supply is 38,468,548 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

