Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $34,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 761,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

