TerraCredit Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

