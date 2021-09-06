TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and $10,217.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00152955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00201048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.17 or 0.07275123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,454.07 or 0.99841284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.86 or 0.00945733 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,969,936,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,969,206,939 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.