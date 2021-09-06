Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 4.4% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $733.57. 15,271,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $685.71 and its 200-day moving average is $667.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

