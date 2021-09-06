Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,319.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

