Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

